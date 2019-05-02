community journalist

Looking for a job? Panda Express hiring 1,300 employees in Los Angeles, Orange Counties

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the US, will be hosting its local annual Panda Career Event Series in the Los Angeles area throughout the month of May. The company hopes to fill 1,300 positions in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

On-the-spot interviews will take place across 22 locations beginning Thursday, May 2. Additional hiring events will be held May 7, May 11 and May 14.

Interested candidates in the Los Angeles area can sign up for interviews at their nearest participating location by visiting https://www.pandacareers.com/.
