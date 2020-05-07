'Come for a job, stay for a career': Ralphs hiring more than 500 workers in Southern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6121515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment rates have surged and so many people are out of work, but we're committed to helping people get back on their feet - through our ABC7 Solutions: SoCal Jobs campaign.Dwight Bimber with Ralphs joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss opportunities with the grocery company."Currently right now mostly what we call courtesy clerks, and then we have the pick-up service and then overnight stocking - stocking the shelves," said Bimber."Absolutely. We mostly hire for part-time, but we do have some full-time positions, but mostly part-time. And we love students. You know, we have a program called, "Feed Your Future." It's one of the benefits. And an associate can earn up to $3,500 a year, $21,000 over a lifetime for college tuition," said Bimber."Just go toand fill out an application." said Bimber. "We want to connect with that associate.""The biggest thing is it's the people's business, we serve our communities and it's having that connection with the people in the community, so looking for those people that are uplifted in that way and can reach out to customers," said Bimber."No, I think you know we've hired over about 4,500 currently since the pandemic started and we're currently looking still probably for another 500+. So pretty much if you fill out a job online, we will connect with you as fast as we can, but we are still looking and we go from San Luis Obispo down to San Diego County." said Bimber."Find candidate for this. You know, I've been with this company for 38 years. It was a part-time job. We kind of have a saying around here 'you come for a job and stay for a career.' So absolutely we do all the training and everything. And you move up from within," said Bimber."I think, you know, as far as the supermarket industry as a whole, we do a great job of keeping our stores clean. But now that we have the current situation - obviously we put a plastic glass in between our cashiers, we pass our masks and gloves on every shift and we're constantly cleaning. We train our new associates, new hires, you know, what we are looking for and that's wash your hands - that simple thing every 30 minutes," said Bimber.