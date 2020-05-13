Are you out of work and struggling to stay afloat? We launched "ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal" to help!
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Phillip Palmer will host a virtual town hall with five experts - ready to answer your questions about everything from finding work, to knowing your rights, to putting your best foot forward. Submit your questions below, and we will get as many of them answered as we can.
Download our new streaming app, available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, to watch the event on your TV. Just search ABC7 Los Angeles to download the free app.
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
