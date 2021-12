SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who carjacked an Amazon van in San Pedro and made off with all the packages inside.An armed robber pointed a gun at the Amazon driver in the 800 block of West 12th Street around 6 p.m. and took off with the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.A short while later, the van was found a few blocks away, but everything inside had been stolen.It's not clear how many packages were inside at the time of the carjacking.