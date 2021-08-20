Travel

Cruises are back in California: Carnival Cruise Line setting sail from Port of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Cruise ships are back in business in Southern California!

Carnival's Panorama is setting sail Saturday morning from the Port of Long Beach.

The voyage marks the first ship in California to hit the open sea with passengers in nearly a year and a half.

Long Beach city officials say the trip is expected to bring a big boost to the local economy and open up more jobs for people.

"The cruise ship industry is a major component of the local economy. So there's millions and millions of dollars of additional spending that's associated with maintaining the cruise ship industry and so it ends of totaling in the tens of millions of dollars of direct impact to the city," said John Keisler, the city's economic development director.

The Panorama is hosting a celebration Saturday morning prior to leaving for its week long journey to the Mexican Riviera.

