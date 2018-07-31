Carr Fire in Northern California is seventh-most destructive in state history

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carr Fire in Northern California's Shasta County has burned more than 110,000 acres and is 27 percent contained. (KABC)

REDDING, Calif. --
The Carr Fire in Northern California's Shasta County is now the seventh-most destructive in state history, having burned more than 110,154 acres.

The blaze was 27 percent contained on Tuesday.

Six people, including two children and two firefighters, have died in the wildfire that is still threatening more than 2,500 structures.

More than 1,200 structures have already been destroyed.

Residents say the hardest part is not knowing if their homes will still be standing.

"You just never think it's going to happen to you," Ronald Henninger said. "You work 20 years to put things together, and even if the house is there, the landscape is going to be just terrible."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
Top Stories
Aeromexico airplane crashes in Mexico, 0 fatalities reported
Federal judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Residents still displaced after Railroad Fire in Santa Clarita
VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows fatal Van Nuys LAPD shooting
911 calls not going through to Barstow police, SB Co. Sheriff's Dept. dispatch
Ex-girlfriend of NYC murder suspect arrested in North Hollywood: 'He was trying to kill me'
Lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo located at Newport Beach hotel
Power outage at Dodger Stadium caused by Mylar balloon
Show More
MoviePass ups prices and limits access to blockbuster movies
Home invasion investigated at French Montana's Calabasas home
Online scam targets Chipotle lovers with fake gift cards
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
Gardena, Lynwood shooting suspect sought after killing 2, officials say
More News