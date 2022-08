Firefighters battling brush fire in Castaic that is threatening an animal shelter

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in Castaic Wednesday afternoon and quickly sent smoke billowing over the surrounding area as the blaze threatened an animal shelter.

The blaze has scorched at least five acres near the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road.

Some structures are being threatened by the flames, including an animal shelter.

The county fire department dispatched fixed-wing tankers to the scene.

