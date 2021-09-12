5 Freeway shut down near Castaic as firefighters battle 392-acre blaze

By ABC7.com staff
5 Fwy closed near Castaic as firefighters battle brush fire

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 392-acre brush fire is burning along the side of the 5 Freeway north of Castaic, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and resulting in a shutdown of the freeway.

Some structures may be threatened by the flames.

The Route Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. along the 5 Freeway near Templin Highway.

The CHP closed the southbound 5 at Vista del Lago Road and the northbound 5 at Templin Highway.

The fire was first estimated at 5 acres but spread to at least 50 in less than two hours. It was then estimated at 140 acres after it jumped the freeway, and then spread to 392 acres.

As of 6:30 p.m. the fire remained 0% contained.

Two firefighters were being treated for burn injuries.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Related topics:
castaiclos angeles countychpbrush firewildfirefreewayroad closure
