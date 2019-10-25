Old Fire: Castaic brush fire damages at least 3 homes in 20-acre blaze

The blaze broke out shortly after a fire erupted in Canyon Country.
Flames could be seen heading uphill behind a row of homes on The Old Road.
Water drops could be seen from AIR7 HD.
The northbound 5 Freeway was closed at Hasley Canyon. The California Highway Patrol was advising drivers to use the westbound SR 126 to the 101 Freeway as an alternate.
A separate fire broke out in the Val Verde area south of Castaic and damaged four travel trailers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
north of the 14 Freeway, east of Whites/Plum Canyon, south of the 14 Freeway
Mandatory evacuations were in place for all residents north of 14 Freeway, east of Whites/Plum Canyon, south of Vasquez Canyon and west of Agua Dolce. Also, south of the 14 Freeway, east of Sand Canyon, north of Placerita Canyon, and west of Robinson Ranch Golf Course.
An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons in Valencia.
