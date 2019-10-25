Old Fire: Castaic brush fire damages at least 3 homes in 20-acre blaze

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-acre brush fire damaged at least three homes in Castaic Thursday.

The blaze broke out shortly after a fire erupted in Canyon Country.

Flames could be seen heading uphill behind a row of homes on The Old Road.
EMBED More News Videos


Water drops could be seen from AIR7 HD.

The northbound 5 Freeway was closed at Hasley Canyon. The California Highway Patrol was advising drivers to use the westbound SR 126 to the 101 Freeway as an alternate.


EMBED More News Videos

A 20-acre brush fire damaged at least one home in Castaic Thursday.



A separate fire broke out in the Val Verde area south of Castaic and damaged four travel trailers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

north of the 14 Freeway, east of Whites/Plum Canyon, south of the 14 Freeway

Mandatory evacuations were in place for all residents north of 14 Freeway, east of Whites/Plum Canyon, south of Vasquez Canyon and west of Agua Dolce. Also, south of the 14 Freeway, east of Sand Canyon, north of Placerita Canyon, and west of Robinson Ranch Golf Course.

An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons in Valencia.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castaicsanta claritalos angeleslos angeles countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fires erupts in SoCal amid red-flag conditions
Canyon Country fire erupts to 5,000 acres
Brush fire erupts in Sepulveda Basin
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for Tick Fire
SoCal wildfire school closures list
Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Show More
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
Ventura County woman charged with sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China
More TOP STORIES News