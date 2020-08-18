Travel

Catalina Island's once thriving tourism industry fighting to stay afloat

Covid-19 pandemic leaves Catalina Island's businesses struggling, while trying to remain hopeful about the future.
By
CATALINA (KABC) -- Catalina Island is one of the jewels of southern California tourism. But this year, the impact of the pandemic has left the island's businesses struggling.

Each year around a million people escape to Catalina Island... just a quick ferry ride off the coast of downtown Long Beach. But this year, as you'd expect, it's been quiet. The island, famous for its serene views and ocean activities, is welcoming fewer visitors than ever before. Its tourism industry is fighting to stay afloat.

"We will get through this. And when we do we're ready to pick up business where we left off," said Tom Conover, operator at Catalina Express.

Catalina Express ferry service was forced to cut back on trips as a result of decreased demand and increased cleaning procedures. Hotels on Catalina Island have made adjustments too. Supplying all employees and guests with PPE, and investing in misters and UV lights, as additional tools to fight the spread of Covid 19.

"I think we're feeling more educated, feeling like we have better understanding of how to keep ourselves safe," Cinde Macgugan-Cassidy - Mayor Pro Tem City of Avalon on Catalina Island and business owner.

And some businesses are seeing a comeback. Beginning each evening at 5pm, the town of Avalon allows restaurants to move operations onto its sandy beaches.

Steve's Steakhouse and Maggie's Blue Rose Owner Steve Bray says it's something he's wanted to do for years.

"The people are really, really enjoying it and having a good time and they want us to do it all the time now," said Bray.

Tourism officials aren't seeing the big groups this year but SoCal families and couples are making their way back to this close, affordable island getaway.

"We're seeing an increased popularity in our outdoors activities, such as zip line, the aerial adventure, camping, and the Catalina falconry experience. We're seeing a resurgence in our glass bottom boat tour, which is an open aired vessel," said Gina Long - Senior VP Administration Catalina Island Company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcatalinacoronavirus californiatourismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off: WATCH LIVE
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Show More
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
USPS mail controversy, slow delivery spur protest
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
More TOP STORIES News