Caught on video: Inmate attempts, fails to escape from LASD cruiser on 5 Freeway in Newhall

Astonishing video captured by a driver in Newhall shows an inmate attempting to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle on the 5 Freeway.

The inmate was being transferred to another facility when the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Calgrove Boulevard off-ramp, according to the department.

Video shows the man hanging out the side of the sheriff's cruiser, then slipping out of the vehicle and onto the freeway.

Police say the inmate had kicked out the window of the patrol car while trying to escape, but the handcuffs proved to make that difficult.

Deputies quickly got a handle on the situation and got the man back inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.