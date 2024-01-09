Smash-and-grab burglary caught on surveillance video at Norwalk pharmacy

Surveillance video shows three suspects breaking into a Norwalk pharmacy before fleeing the scene in a car.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Several suspects broke into a Norwalk pharmacy and stole narcotics and cash before fleeing in a car, the owner and police said, in an overnight break-in that was captured on surveillance video.

The footage, recorded by a camera mounted outside of the building, shows a red car pulling up alongside the curb in the 14000 block of Pioneer Boulevard about 3 a.m. Tuesday and three people getting out.

The suspects entered La Familia Medical Clinic, the owner said, and made their way to where drugs were kept under lock and key. The value of the narcotics and cash that was stolen was unclear.

After no more than a few minutes, the video shows the thieves returning to the car and making their getaway. Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call arrived to find broken glass on the ground at the entrance.

The owner said Tuesday's incident was the second time in weeks that the business has been burglarized, adding that he watched the break-in on real-time video after it triggered an alarm.

The La Familia Medical Clinic was open for business later in the day, with the shattered glass door temporarily boarded up.