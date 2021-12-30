cruise ship

CDC warns travelers to avoid cruise ships, 'regardless of vaccination status,' amid COVID outbreaks

The alert comes the agency says 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation.
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning Thursday to avoid all cruise ship travel -- regardless of vaccination status -- amid dozens of reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

The alert comes the agency says 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it does not specify how many COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The CDC uses a four-level system to categorize COVID-19 health risks for international travelers. Before Thursday, cruise travel was designated "Level 3: High level of COVID-19," but amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the Travel Health Notice level has been updated to Level 4, the highest level.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters onboard ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose," the warning read.

MORE: U.S. sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
EMBED More News Videos

Ines De La Cuetara has the latest impact of the omicron variant across the U.S.



Still, neither the CDC nor cruise lines have announced plans to halt cruising.

With the Level 4 warning, the agency is urging cruise travelers to get vaccinated and boosted and wear a mask in shared spaces.

And despite the warning, the CDC still had plans to allow for the expiration of a set of rules that cruises must follow to sail during the pandemic. The regulation, called a conditional sailing order, is scheduled to expire on Jan. 15 to become a voluntary program.

MORE: Exposed to COVID or tested positive? What the new CDC quarantine guidelines mean for you
EMBED More News Videos

Doctors explain the CDC's shortened COVID isolation guidelines.



Most lines require adult passengers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Cruise ships are allowed to relax measures such as mask use if at least 95% of passengers and 95% of crew are fully vaccinated.

Several Florida-based ships have reported outbreaks. The Carnival Freedom was denied entry to Aruba and Bonaire after an undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard caught the virus.

Some cruise ships have not been allowed to disembark in Mexican ports due to cases reported, bringing to memory the early days of the pandemic when cruise lines negotiated docking plans as ships were being turned away by officials worried about the virus's spread.

The Mexican government said Tuesday it would allow cruise ships with reported coronavirus cases to dock. The country's Health Department said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or given medical care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcomicron variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CRUISE SHIP
Mexico says cruise ships with coronavirus cases can dock
Cruises once again facing disruption due to COVID cases onboard
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Cruise ship returns as crews search for woman who went overboard
TOP STORIES
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Rain triggers flooding at LA's Union Station
5 Freeway closed in both directions in Grapevine due to snow and ice
Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain close during rain storm
Winter storm bringing more rain, snow to Southern California
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Rescue crews pull campers out of flooded Malibu park
Show More
Rose Parade preparations continue amid major rainstorm
Malibu mud and rock slides forces closure of Highway 23 at PCH
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
Texas 14-year-old charged in triple killing is on the run
Amanda Gorman releases new poem -- 'New Day's Lyric'
More TOP STORIES News