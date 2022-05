LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of health care workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center plan to begin a 5-day strike Monday.The employees are among some 2,000 workers represented by SEIU United Healthcare Workers West.They say they're underpaid, and accuse the hospital of unfair labor practices.The hospital says it has already presented a strong economic proposal, and looks forward to continued discussions with the unionized workers.