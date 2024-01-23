'Celebrity Jeopardy!' sees Rocca, Walter, Nolan buzzing in for $1 million prize for charity

This season of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" started with 27 players. We are now down to three. Lisa Ann Walter, Katie Nolan, and Mo Rocca each have a "million" reasons to be excited for the show's finale... as they face off against that buzzer in an effort to win big bucks for charity.

"I think what surprised me the most is how difficult it is to buzz in," said Nolan.

Walter agreed. "That buzzer is not for sissys."

"It's a combination of fun and a little nerve-wracking," said Rocca.

Rocca, Walter and Nolan are the three stars to make it to the finale of "Celebrity Jeopardy." It hasn't been an easy run for any of them... but they all say keeping their charities at the top of mind helped them get through the competition.

The top prize: one million dollars.

"My charity is the Association for Women in Sports Media," said Nolan. "They help facilitate helping other women into sports media."

"Inner city scholarship fund," said Rocca. "It's helped 9,000 kids at this point."

"Abbott Elementary" star Walter is playing for the Entertainment Community Fund, which helps all branches of the Hollywood community.

She said it's her lifelong competitive streak that helped get her here.

"I feel like having gotten here, I made it. But would I love to win? Absolutely... I'm competitive," said Walter. "My best friend has game night. I got kicked out of it. I was a little aggressive."

"Celebrity Jeopardy" wraps up Tuesday night on ABC.