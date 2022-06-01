VIDEO: 3 suspects blazingly steal beauty products in Forever 21 at Cerritos mall

As of Tuesday night, the TikTok had over 2.2 million views.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they responded to a call around 9:06 p.m. that reported two males and one female taking unknown merchandize from Sephora and Forever 21.
No arrests have been made.
This comes as a string of similar robberies in the larger L.A. region of people blazingly stealing products off shelves of stores as well as smash-and-grab robberies in front of many witnesses.
READ MORE: 3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Central California mall
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.