smash and grab

3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Central California mall

EMBED <>More Videos

3 arrested in connection to California mall robbery caught on video

MERCED, Calif. -- Six men are now in custody for a series of robberies across California, including one earlier this year at a Merced mall that was captured on video.

On Feb. 8, masked men entered Prestigio Jewelers in the Merced Mall and busted display cases before stealing the jewelry inside.

The men made off with roughly $200,000 worth of jewelry. Investigators at the time said they learned that a group showed up to the mall with masks and hammers, smashed the jewelry cases at Prestigio Jewelers, stole items and then took off.

Since then, Merced police have been working closely with San Jose police and other agencies across the state that reported similar crimes.

Caught on video: Thieves shatter jewelry store glass displays at mall in Central California
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video shows about a dozen people inside a mall jewelry store in Central California busting glass display cases and stealing merchandise.



Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

They served search warrants and made six arrests. Three of the suspects are accused in the Merced robbery.

They're identified as Andrew Maravilla-Lopez of Hayward, Maurice Sweet of Pittsburg and Michael Earle of Menlo Park.

Merced police are still searching for 12 more suspects in the mall robbery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central californiarobberymallsmash and grabcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Smash-and-grab robbers target Brea Mall jewelry store, police say
5 sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Paramount jewelry store
Smash-and-grab robbers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from Fontana TJ Maxx store
TOP STORIES
Boy dies after apparent drowning in Lake Hughes; girl hospitalized
These airlines are making masks optional after mandate struck down
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
LA County eases quarantine rules for asymptomatic people
Members-only dog club in SoCal giving people something to bark about
Victorville store owner accused of shooting child pleads 'not guilty'
Show More
Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary
Film sheds light on challenges polar bears face due to climate change
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Harris announces US commitment to anti-satellite missile testing ban
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
More TOP STORIES News