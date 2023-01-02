Charlotte Fire: 3 dead, 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were killed in a scaffolding collapse that happened in Charlotte on Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street, near Euclid Avenue, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Paramedics later confirmed two more people were taken to the hospital, but were not seriously hurt.

Dozens of first responders, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Charlotte Fire, were at the scene investigating, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Investigators are expected to release more details about what happened later Monday.