'Numerous' law enforcement officers shot by gunfire in Charlotte: Police

It is not yet clear how many people were shot.

"Numerous" law enforcement officers were shot in an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene.

The number of people shot and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area, which is in a residential area in eastern Charlotte.

It all began in the early afternoon Monday with a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation. At some point, gunfire erupted in the direction of those investigators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said "multiple" people were injured and rushed to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.