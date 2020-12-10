Chase: CHP use PIT maneuver, arrest suspect after wild chase through the San Fernando Valley

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.AIR7 HD was over the chase shortly before 11 p.m. as the driver was approaching 100 mph on the 405 Freeway, with multiple California Highway Patrol units trailing behind.When the driver exited the freeway and got on surface streets, a CHP vehicle got in close enough range to perform a PIT maneuver, but the suspect was able to escape and continued driving on the wrong side of the road momentarily.The PIT maneuver caused the car's rear bumper to hang off for the remainder of the chase.The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot in Sylmar and surrendered to authorities without incident.Authorities initiated the chase in the Ventura area.