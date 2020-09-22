Chase ends when suspect slams into innocent driver at intersection in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a violent crash Tuesday afternoon when a suspect slammed into an innocent driver at an intersection in Pasadena, authorities said.The pursuit began after officers responded to a report of a disturbance caused by a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The LAPD pursued the driver of a white sedan onto the northbound 110 Freeway and then onto surface streets in Pasadena.The collision happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Ave and Del Mar Blvd, where the suspect T-boned the innocent driver's SUV.Both vehicles then slowly inched their way to opposite sides of the street as multiple police vehicles pulled up to the crash site. The extent of the occupants' possible injuries was not immediately known.