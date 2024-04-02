Chase: Driver in pickup truck leading police on pursuit in Alhambra

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a reported stolen truck is leading police on a dangerous chase in the Alhambra area Tuesday afternoon.

At one point, the suspect drove onto a sidewalk and through yards on Garfield Avenue after going in circles in the area.

Police were closely following, but there were times they pulled away from the chase due to the suspect's erratic driving. In another moment, the suspect backed up and knocked over a pole.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.