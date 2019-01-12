101 at Lost Hills. What gives? No NB traffic. Emergency vehicles arriving on scene now pic.twitter.com/QLm3zEO2Hu — ChaseAlert (@ChaseAlert) January 12, 2019

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas after a chase ended in a crash and armed standoff, authorities said.The incident prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the highway in both directions for several hours. All northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said. The southbound side remained closed as crime tape surrounded the suspect's vehicle and an investigation continued.The CHP announced the shutdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. in a tweet that said the "reportedly armed individual" was stopped on the freeway. It all happened on the southbound side near Las Virgenes Road, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.Officials said the initial pursuit started when authorities responded to a domestic violence call in the city of Camarillo. The suspect then took off in a stolen vehicle, went to the South Coast and back to the 101 in Calabasas, where the suspect crashed into a guardrail.A witness' photo showed Highway Patrol officers pointing their firearms at the crashed sedan. A home video also showed the suspect standing next to his car when officers opened fire."There was a standoff with the officers who were on scene at the time. That last approximately half an hour. The CHP officers that were involved in the termination of the pursuit requested our deputies to respond, since the original crimes occurred in Ventura County. Our deputies got on scene, the suspect still was not in custody, and at some point there was an officer-involved shooting involving our deputies and CHP officers," explained Ventura County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Eric Buschow.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials did not identify the suspect but said he was a parolee wanted in another state, and he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear whether the suspect was armed at the time of the standoff.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department will be leading the investigation.Other drivers' photos on social media showed traffic backed up for miles on both sides of the 101 during the incident.