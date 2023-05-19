A motorcyclist who allegedly pointed a gun at police was taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

Chase through the San Fernando Valley ends with arrest of motorcyclist

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist who allegedly pointed a gun at police was taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 7 p.m.

The suspect was driving on the 101 Freeway before transitioning onto surface streets and staying mostly in the Woodland Hills area.

The chase began after a report of a man possibly armed with a gun in the 2300 block of Windom Street and Melba Avenue in West Hills. Police say they saw the man at a home point a gun at them and tell them to leave.

Less than an hour later, the man took off on his motorcycle, police say.

The motorcyclist drove through Woodland Hills and after more than half an hour, he pulled into a driveway in West Hills, possibly at the home where the chase first began. He was met by several police officers waiting for him.

Multiple police officers surrounded him and took him into custody.