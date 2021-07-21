police chase

Driver of stolen car bails on foot after high-speed chase through San Bernardino County

Driver of stolen car leads authorities on high-speed chase

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen car bailed on foot Wednesday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through San Bernardino County that began in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol units followed the dark-colored BMW as it made its way on the 10 Freeway into the Ontario area, before transitioning onto the northbound 15 Freeway and heading toward the Cajon Pass.

The suspect then exited the 15, got onto the 215 Freeway and transitioned onto the SB 15 near Glen Helen Regional Park. The vehicle then made its way onto the westbound 10 Freeway and at one point clipped a semi-truck. Both vehicles kept moving after the impact.

The rear bumper was seen dangling off the back of the BMW as the driver continued to attempt to flee. The car exited the 10 and the chase continued on surface streets in the Upland area.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot near 6h and F streets in La Verne.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was taken into custody.

A suspected car thief clipped the front edge of a big rig while fleeing police during a high-speed chase across SoCal freeways on Wednesday.





