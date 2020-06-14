CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES -- A Chatsworth woman was seen on a video banging a hammer against her neighbor's car and telling her to "get the (expletive) out of this neighborhood."
The resident who posted the video to social media described the neighbor as racist.
In the video, the woman has a hammer in each hand and she bangs dents into her neighbor's car. She then starts walking toward her neighbor with the hammers in her hands. As her neighbor backs away, she says "Get the (expletive) out of this neighborhood you (expletive.)"
The woman tells her neighbor to go ahead and call the police - which she does. As the neighbor is calling police, the woman can be seen using the hammers to attack and knock over her neighbor's recycling bin.
The woman was arrested but then released from jail the next day due to COVID-19 rules requiring low or no bail and quick release for minor offenses.
Since the video was posted Saturday, it has been viewed more than 5 million times.
The original video can be viewed here. Caution: Contains graphic language.
The man who owns the damaged car said his insurance didn't cover vandalism. He set up a GoFundMe page to help with repair costs and has already received thousands of dollars in contributions..
Video: Chatsworth woman takes hammer to neighbors' car, says 'get out of this neighborhood'
A Chatsworth woman was seen on a video banging a hammer against her neighbor's car and telling her to "get the (expletive) out of this neighborhood."
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More