15-foot python named 'Big Mama' found after escaping from its cage in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 15-foot python named "Big Mama" that escaped from its cage in Chatsworth last week has been found.

It's unclear where exactly the snake was found and details regarding its condition were not immediately available. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

The reticulated python escaped from its cage on July 3 after it was accidentally left unlocked, leaving residents fearful for their safety and the safety of their pets.

During the night, the black and yellow snake typically sleeps inside a garage, but during the day, she hangs out in an outdoor sanctuary.

The snake's owners posted more than 300 flyers across the neighborhood amid the search and even put out a $1,000 reward for the reptile's return.

