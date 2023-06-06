Woman cooks up kindness, feeds homeless people living near Chatsworth station

A Chatsworth woman has been serving up fresh meals for people living at a homeless encampment near the Metrolink Station.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the unhoused near the Chatsworth Metrolink Station, a homemade meal Sunday morning means a lot for them. Kelly, "the breakfast lady" as she calls herself, has been cooking for them since last year after she noticed a growing encampment in the area.

"This is awesome. This is probably one of our favorite days because there's a lot of people out here starving, they homeless, they live in tents or they're in shelters," said Willie Blue of Northridge. "So it's cool to always come out here and get a real home-cooked meal."

French toast, melets, sausage, fruit and some juice were being served by Kelly.

Kelly lives in the neighborhood, and once a week she loads up her car, her portable stove and feeds as many as she can.

"Breakfast is the most important meal, so that's part of my day, is having breakfast from Kelly," Devon Simpson said.

The homeless encampment in the area has become a center of controversy after someone put up a sign calling it the "Chatsworth Skid Row" station and urging people to call their supervisor.

That supervisor, Lindsey Horvath, says she's working with the city to come up with a plan to help the people. Meantime, Kelly says she'll keep cooking food.

"This is an incredibly peaceful and kind and supportive community," Kelly said. "The people who are living here they look out for each other."

Kelly says she's just trying to help those who need it most, but says she is the one who receives the biggest gift.

"I'm just doing it because to me it feels like the right thing to do and they all appreciate it," Kelly said. "I do it because I can."