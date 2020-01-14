Food & Drink

Cheetos dust now has an official name: Meet the 'Cheetle'

You know how you'll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers?

Maybe you've called it "Cheetos dust?"

Well, that's wrong.

The term you're looking for is "Cheetle."

Cheetle is now defined as "that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom," according to a news release from Frito Lay and spokesman Chester Cheetah.



You can use it in a sentence, like, "my hands have Cheetle on them," or "did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?"

Some have suggested actor Don Cheadle should be their new spokesperson.

A few people with long memories on Twitter also noted that comedian Rich Hall used the term "cheedle" for Cheeto residue in his 1980s "Sniglets" bit in which he made up comic terms for words that didn't really exist but should.

By the way, the best way to remove the Cheetle is by licking your fingers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnack foodbig talkers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News