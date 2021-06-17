Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

By Steffie Drucker
Look inside this hidden penthouse in Chicago up for sale

This is a true pentHOUSE: It's a two-story house on top of a Chicago high-rise! And it could be yours for just under $700,000.

This unusual home is for sale in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood. As the name implies, the small picturesque neighborhood that's just minutes from the bustling Loop was the Midwestern hub for the printing industry in the late 19th century. It features many landmark status buildings with beautiful architecture.

The building that this home was built on top of was a printing factory built in 1892. Architect Phillip Kupritz had an office in the building in the 1980s. He purchased the rooftop storage shed - and all the roof rights that came with it, so he designed a full single-family home to go up there.

The 2,500-sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan, plus plenty of windows and several outdoor decks to enjoy the sweeping skyline views.

And it can be yours for just $699,000! Watch the video above to take a look inside.
