7-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in his Chicago home

CHICAGO -- A 7-year-old boy was getting ready for bed when he was fatally shot in his own home in Chicago, according to authorities.

The boy was in his bathroom washing his hands when, at about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, a bullet went through the window and hit him in the abdomen, Chicago police Detective Chief Ron Pontecore told reporters.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Akeem Briscoe.

It's believed no one in the boy's home, which is in the city's Humboldt Park region, was the intended target, Pontecore said.

"It's tragic. Any person that's shot in this city is tragic. When it's a young child like this, an innocent child, you know, allegedly under the safety of their own home, it's direly tragic," Pontecore said.

It appears the shots came from the alley behind the boy's home, Pontecore said, adding that multiple shell casings were recovered in the alley. Neighbors said they heard at least 20 shots Wednesday night.

Investigators are combing through video. Police asked for anyone with information or video to contact the department. No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

In a message to the gunman, Pontecore said: "Own up to what you did. This young child was in his own home. ... Do the right thing and turn yourself in."

"Life is not fair. Innocent kids shouldn't be getting killed," said Terribia Misters, Akeem 's uncle, fighting through tears. "Man, he was waiting to go on a field trip today. He asked me, 'Uncle Tibbs, you should come with me.' I can't go with him because he ain't here."

The child's mother, brother and sister were in the house when the gunfire erupted.

"Yeah they had to see their little brother get shot. On his way to the hospital he said, 'I'm OK.' I wasn't there, but I can imagine his facial expression when he said I am OK," Misters said.

Now, the family is planning to bury a child four days after they buried his father, who just died from a medical condition.

"My sister is super grieving. Her husband died, now her son; it's just, man, it's not fair to her," Misters said.

The family is pleading with the public to help police find out who did this, as people have been coming by the house to start a memorial.

"If you got a soul or something inside your body, turn yourself in, man. He was loved by a lot of people, so that should tell you something," Misters said.

Linda Foley, principal of Newberry Math and Science Academy where Akeem attended, said in a letter to families, "It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Wednesday, October 26, one of our beloved second grade students, Akeem Briscoe, passed away. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students.



"The Chicago Public Schools' Crisis Management Unit is working with us to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members. We will continue to work closely with this team and our staff will be available for students who need ongoing services.



"Information about the funeral service will be made available as soon as we have it. If your child wishes to attend, we strongly encourage you to accompany them to the service. If the funeral is scheduled during school hours, students who wish to attend will need parental permission to be released from school.



"We are saddened by this loss and will do everything we can to help you and your student."

ABC News contributed to this report.