Chick-fil-A testing new cauliflower sandwich at select stores across the US

It may look like a chicken sandwich, but it's not. It's cauliflower.

PHILADELPHIA -- Chick-fil-A is testing out a new type of sandwich in a few select locations.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is the fast food restaurant chain's first plant-forward entrée, the company said in a news release Thursday.

"Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Starting Monday, Feb. 13, Chick-fil-A will be testing the cauliflower sandwich in Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region.

Chick-fil-A said their chefs have been working on a plant-based sandwich for nearly four years "finding the right ingredients and perfecting the recipe."

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Chicken Sandwich is inspired by flavors from the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Chick-fil-A

Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, said that "time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich."

According to Neslage, it's what their customers have been asking for.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A," said Neslage.

Chick-fil-A did not say if other markets would be testing the sandwich in the future.