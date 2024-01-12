Krispi Hot Chicken in Tustin serves flavorful, Halal style chicken

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- No frills, just good ol' fried chicken. Whether it's tossed in sauce, or in between two buns, the chicken is always hot, ready and crispy at Krispi Hot Chicken in Tustin.

"People love my chicken, when anyone enters my door they're my regular customer," owner Rohan Mansuri said.

Mansuri immigrated from India in 2012, and one year ago, he accomplished a dream a decade in the making, by opening a restaurant of his own.

At Krispi Hot Chicken, customers love the taste and appreciate the Halal certification.

Chicken tenders are a favorite - they are crispy and juicy and pair well with mozzarella sticks.

Or maybe you want to dig into the loaded fries - big bites of chopped chicken, jalapeños, pickles with a drizzle of ranch and a house made sauce to top it off.

And then there's the chicken sandwich, the bestselling entrée item.

If you're feeling saucy, you can choose to add Spicy Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Lemon Pepper to your chicken.

Customers can also pick their heat level. Pictures of the brave who took on the Reaper challenge and won are posted to the wall.

Krispi Hot Chicken is open seven days a week.

"This is one of the best chicken. You won't find any grease in our chicken. It's very crispy, very juicy, very moist inside," Mansuri explained.

Thank you Rohan for the submission!