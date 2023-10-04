Mother, another man arrested in death of 1-year-old boy found burned at Sugarloaf home

SUGARLOAF, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman have been arrested for murder after a 1-year-old boy was found severely burned and not breathing at a Sugarloaf residence.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, when deputies with the San Bernardino County sheriff's department responded to a home on the 700 block of Santa Barbara in the community near Big Bear.

They found a 1-year-old boy, Henry Wheatley Brown, at the home, unresponsive and "suffering severe burns to his body."

The child was brought to a local hospital but was pronounced dead there.

During the investigation, detectives found the boy had other injuries that indicated child abuse.

They arrested Henry's mother, identified as Samantha Garver, 33.

They also arrested Sergio Mena, 32. His relationship to the boy and his mother was not detailed in a police statement.

The two were booked for murder.

Garver was also booked on an outstanding warrant for child abuse.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with more information about the case was asked to call Det. Owenn Domon at (909)890-4904 or provide anonymous information to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.

