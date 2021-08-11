feel good

Mack & Payson, preschool friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged.
By Eric Noll andHaley Yamada
EMBED <>More Videos

Preschool friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time

PHOENIX -- Payson Altice and Mack Porter met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while they were both fighting cancer in 2021.

After weeks apart, both are in remission and out of the hospital, so on July 21, the 3-year-olds reunited.

During the reunion, Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged and danced.

Payson, Mack and their families, told "World News Tonight" that the moment was unforgettable.

SEE ALSO: Teen cuts off beloved 19-inch Afro for kids with cancer, raises $39K

"That was a blessing to just watch our children be children," said Mack's mother, Danielle Porter.

Payson's mother, Tracey Altice, said that Mack and Payson set an example for how to get through tough situations.

"During these scary and hard times," she said. "No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way."

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonachildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FEEL GOOD
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
Teen honored by ESPN for helping kids in Watts
Olympic high jumpers agree to share gold medal
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
TOP STORIES
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
Murderer gets new trial over evidence surrounding OC jail informants
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
LA City Council votes to create 25K units of homeless housing
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Show More
LA city attorney calls for broader vaccine mandate
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
Jennifer Hudson offers 'Respect' to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
More TOP STORIES News