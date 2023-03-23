Lake Elsinore couple killed in wrong way crash, leaving behind three children

Ruth and Gedion Mbatha were celebrating Gedion's birthday and were struck and killed on the way back home.

The families of Ruth and Gedion Mbatha are raising money for their three children left behind.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- California High patrol received multiple calls about a wrong way driver Sunday on Highway 71 north of Chino Hills Parkway.

A car crash involved multiple vehicles and claimed the lives of four people.

We've learned the identities of two victims who were struck, Ruth and Gedion Mbatha.

"They were the sweetest. I know people usually say that about people when they're gone. They were just really, really sweet, always friendly, always smiling. I don't think I ever saw them in anything but a good mood," said Karla Gibson, their neighbor.

Gibson is their neighbor and organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the couple's 3 kids.

She says now, the kids aunt who is Gedion Mbatha's sister, will become the primary caregiver.

"Gedion was here from Russia he went to school in Russia and he worked as an aeronautical engineer and I mean, he was a dedicated dad, he was committed to his family and he was a caring brother and caring friend to everyone that knew him, and same goes for Ruth. She went to nursing school here. She was a registered nurse. She was committed to her children," said Horelia Kuria, Gedion Mbatha's sister.

Kuria has two children of her own and will now be responsible for all five kids.

She says both Ruth and Gedion Mbatha were out celebrating Gedion's birthday with friends and were struck and killed on their way back home.

Friends say seeing them right before they died felt almost like a farewell.

The community, friends and family have been gathering at the couple's home daily.

"I'm just reaching out to everyone. Let's help these kids. Let's keep the lights on for them. Let's help these kids go to college. Let's help these kids. Let's pick up where the parents left because we can do it for them," Kuria said.

