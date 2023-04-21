On The Menu: You might be thinking of firing up the grill this weekend, but maybe you should let Texas-inspired Joey's BBQ in Chino do it for you.

On The Menu: Joey's BBQ offers delicious Texas brisket, ribs and more right here in SoCal

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- You might be thinking of firing up the grill this weekend, but maybe you can let someone do the cooking for you.

Joey's BBQ in Chino has been a staple in the community for 45 years, when owner Luria Foreman opened the restaurant.

Foreman opened the restaurant because she missed Texas barbecue after relocating to Southern California.

She named it after her son, Joe.

And the place feels like it's right out of the Wild West. Decorated in a Western theme, the restaurant even has real men on horseback who work on the neighboring farm.

Plus, the menu is filled with Texas barbecue favorites such as brisket, ribs and pulled pork smoked for hours in a beast of a smoker.

Hungry customers can also get baked beans, potato salad, sweet potato topped with brown sugar and marshmallows and peach cobbler.

"I decided that looks like a building that belongs in Texas. That would be great for a barbecue place," said Foreman. "The people here in Chino were so friendly, everybody pitched in to help me."

The place has a casual feel to it. Customers seat themselves and raise a flag when they are ready to order.

But you might be sitting with a downed flag for a while, Joey's BBQ has a menu so good it's hard to choose.

"If you're coming here for the first time, I would say, definitely order brisket," said Joe Moores, the Creative Director and namesake of Joey's BBQ.

Joey's BBQ also has a full bar and has live country music in the backyard Friday through Sundays.

"I feel pretty lucky," said Foreman. "They've been coming in from when they were little children, now their kids are coming in and they used to tell me, 'I used to come here when I was just 4 years old.' Now they come with their own family. So it's a good feeling."

Joey's BBQ is located at 3689 Riverside Dr. in Chino.

