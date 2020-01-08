Food & Drink

Chocolate prices may increase following hike on export costs from African cocoa producers

If you've given up sweets in the new year, that may be a good thing as the cost of chocolate could be going up.

The West African countries of Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, are combining to create their own chocolate cartel.

They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldchocolate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News