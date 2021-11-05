Chris Pratt's Instagram post has some Anna Faris supporters upset

Pratt posted a tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this week, about six weeks before her birthday, on his verified Instagram account.
In a heartfelt caption, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star thanks his current wife for giving him "a gorgeous healthy daughter."
That rubbed some people the wrong way given that his son Jack, now 9 years old, with "Mom" star Anna Faris was born prematurely and had some health challenges.
The two actors were married from 2009 to 2018.
There were plenty of tweets being critical of Pratt and many offering support for Faris.
Writer and editor Danielle Campoamor weighed in on the response.
May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us.— Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021
CNN has reached out to reps for Pratt and Faris for comment.