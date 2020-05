Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services

For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.h in Long Beach will stream Easter service online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.in Bishop will stream Easter Sunday at 11 a.m.https://www.facebook.com/BishopCreekCommunityChurch/in Westlake Village will stream Holy Week services on Good Friday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday services at 6 p.m. on Saturday, sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.will stream Easter Mass services.For details visit: facebook.com/lacatholics in Los Angeles will stream on Thursday, 4/9, at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Holy Saturday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m.in Riverside will stream Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.in Van Nuys will stream Good Friday service Friday on demand, Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and in Spanish at 1 p.m.will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.in Corona Del Mar will stream Maundy Thursday worship at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Easter Sunday worship at 10:00 a.m.in Pasadena will stream Easter service at 10:30 a.m.in Capistrano Beach will hold Easter service online at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Good Friday service will be streamed at 7 p.m.will stream Easter Service at 9 a.m.in Rancho Cucamonga will stream Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. in English and at 12 p.m. in Spanish.will stream on Facebook on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m.in Bellflower will stream a Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter Celebration Service at 10 a.m.in Riverside will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.will stream Easter service at 10 :30 a.m.in Riverside will stream Good Friday service beginning every two hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Easter service will be held every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.will stream services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.in Pasadena will live stream Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.church in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday services at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Easter services will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m, Easter service at 10:30 a.m.in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday at 7:30pm and Easter services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.in San Dimas will stream Thursday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., Good Friday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, April 11 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Easter Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,in Los Angeles will stream Holy Week Services, "From Our Living Room To Yours," nightly at 7 p.m., Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.in Santa Monica will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter service at 10 a.m.in Woodland Hills will stream Easter service at 10 a.m.will hold drive-in Easter service at 10 a.m. at a pop-up church in Santa Ana. Attendees will listen to service from their cars and tune-in to their car radio to hear the message.1651 E. Fourth Street, Santa Ana, CAin Lake Forest, with campuses throughout SoCal, will host Easter service online at 9 a.m.in Riverside will hold Good Friday online service at 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. with Spanish services at 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m., Easter services at 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Easter Sunday services at 8:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Spanish Easter services at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.will stream Good Friday and Easter services on YouTube here. in Los Angeles will steam Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. on 102.3 FM KJLHin Porter Ranch will stream on Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.in North Hollywood will live-stream Easter Holy Week Mass in English and Spanish, beginning on Holy Thursday at 7: 00 p.m., Good Friday at 12 p.m. and in Spanish at 3:00 p.m., Holy Saturday at 7: 00 p.m., Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00 a.m. and in Spanish at 11:30 a.m.of Long Beach will stream Holy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Saturday Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass at 12 p.m.in Lomita will stream on Good Friday at 1:30 p.m., Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m.in Orange will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. on YouTube here. in San Fernando will stream traditional Latin Mass on Holy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 3 p.m., Easter Vigil on Saturday at 1 p.m., Easter Sunday at 12 p.m.All four of the masses will celebrate the Triduum.in Rialto will stream Good Friday services in English at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Easter Sunday service at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunrise will also stream Spanish services on Good Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Easter Spanish service at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.in southern Orange County stream a weekly online service at 9:30 a.m., Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.in Northridge will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.in West Hills will stream Good Friday service at 5 p.m., Easter service at 10:45 a.m.will stream Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.wi