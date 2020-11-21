spark of love

Spark of Love: San Bernardino family of 6 receives gifts from toy drive, county firefighters

The family is just one of many families who will be given a ray of hope thanks to Spark of Love.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Rafael Vidrio and Sandra Cervantes and their four kids took a break from their life at a San Bernardino shelter today to visit a county fire station and receive gifts for Christmas through the Spark of Love toy drive.

"Being here and getting the donations, the toys for the kids, seeing their faces, it's all that matters to us and we really appreciate it, they're overjoyed," said Cervantes.

"Strengthens up the spirit, like makes you stronger man," said Vidrio.

Life without a home is tough - especially during the holidays. They say this gives them something to look forward to.

"They have presents for Christmas under the tree this year," said Cervantes. "It might just be a toy, but it's more than just a toy for them,"
That's one of the many reasons the San Bernardino County Fire Department participates every year.

"Without our help, they may not receive anything for Christmas, so we really like doing it as an organization and it's great for the community," said Jason McLaughlin with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The department partners with Children's Fund to identify families who need it most.

"We have a great partnership with a lot of organizations, serving children and families and this family today is a family that we've been able to assist and see grow and make progress," said Children's Fund President and CEO Dr. Cid Pinedo.

This is one of many families that has now been given another ray of hope.

"So in the future, when we're able to, we can give back and pay forward," Cervantes said.

Firefighters will also be taking health and safety precautions throughout the process, including a five to seven day quarantine for the toys before they're distributed.
