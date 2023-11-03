The Grove's 100-foot Christmas tree arrives ahead of lighting celebration

The Grove kicked off the holiday season Thursday with the arrival of this year's Christmas tree, which is over 100 feet tall!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's here!

The Grove kicked off the holiday season Thursday with the arrival of this year's Christmas tree.

The beloved tree, which is over 100 feet tall, arrived on a flatbed truck early in the morning and was hoisted into position.

It'll soon be decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments, marking the transformation of the shopping center into a winter wonderland.

The Grove's tree lighting ceremony will be on Monday, Nov. 13 with special performances by David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and others.

For more information, visit The Grove's website.