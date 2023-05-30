Four months after he was shot, Christopher Martin has to blink three times to tell his mother he loves her.

Sunset Strip shooting victim continues road to recovery as suspects still on the loose 1 year later

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been more than a year since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip.

The 28-year-old former UC Davis football player wasn't expected to survive being shot in the head last April. But his family says Christopher is still fighting and improving.

"The fact that he's not supposed to be here, but he's here and not only is here, he's not just existing, he's improving," his mother Donna Martin told Eyewitness News. "He's coming back to his full self and he will. I know he will."

Christopher was shot on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood while trying to save his friends, including Detroit Lions running back Jamar Jefferson, from being robbed for their jewelry.

"He's so full of life. To just be laying in bed for over a year while these crooks, these people get to walk around as if nothing has occurred - it's disturbing," Donna said.

According to investigators, one suspect was wearing a ski mask and the other a face mask. They escaped in a black 3-series BMW.

Detectives say the attack likely wasn't their first or their last. They've been trying to get a reward offered in the case in hopes of getting some clues.

Donna says Christopher can now say "mom" and is expected to move home in a month to continue his recovery - a blessing more than a year in the making.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help in Christopher's recovery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.