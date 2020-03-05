'Clueless' pop-up coming to West Hollywood to celebrate film's 25th anniversary

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "As if" we needed another reason to stroll down memory lane!
A new pop-up restaurant for the '90s classic film "Clueless" is opening on Santa Monica Boulevard and it's totally buggin'.
The pop-up, which is appropriately called "As If," coincides with the film's 25th anniversary and launches on March 31.
The restaurant will feature "Cher-able" drinks and snacks inspired by the film, along with set recreations and photos of the film's most memorable scenes.
Tickets for the pop-up go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. for $35 each and include 90 minutes in the restaurant, an entree and a side.
As If runs from March 31 - May 8, Tuesdays - Sundays at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.
