Puppy gets help from Cal Fire after getting tire stuck around neck in Coachella: VIDEO

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescuers had to assist a helpless puppy out of a really tight spot in Coachella.

The puppy somehow got her neck stuck in a tire.

Riverside County Animal Services tried to free her themselves, but said they had to call for extra help from Cal Fire.

Firefighters eventually managed to cut her loose.

"Wheelie pup," as they named her, had to be sedated for the rescue but no doubt was glad to be rid of that tire.
