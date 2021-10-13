Community & Events

Italian church in Chinatown vandalized with paint, LAPD investigating as hate crime

The vandalism appears to be linked to Monday's holidays marking Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Church in Chinatown vandalized, LAPD investigating as hate crime

CHINATOWN (KABC) -- St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church in Chinatown was vandalized earlier this week with red paint and a banner that read "stop colonizing our land."

"I really am hurt by seeing the church vandalized," said church member Stephen Saletros.

Activists and members of the church held a press conference to voice their concerns about the vandalism.

"It's a slap in the face to Italians and it's a hate crime," said Hands Off Columbus activist Raul Montes Jr.

LAPD said no arrests have been made. But they say it's being investigated as a hate crime.

"This is a house of worship of God. I mean, if you start attacking this what's the next phase," said Hands Off Columbus activist Frank Coconate.

The vandalism appears to be linked to Monday's holidays marking Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Columbus' arrival brought on colonialism which led to natives losing their land and suffering atrocities.

Several cities across the country have removed monuments honoring Columbus.

The priest said a similar act of vandalism took place here on the same week last year.

There's no surveillance footage from the day of the vandalism but the priest said they will be implementing new security measures.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschinatownlos angeles countycolumbus daypaintcommunity journalisthate crimecatholic churchvandalismindigenous peoples' dayhate crime investigationin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire at Wilmington train yard sends thick black smoke into air
White House: Port of LA going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
At least 5 killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway
Officers fatally shoot man threatening family with knife in Palms
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
'Climb the airplane,' pilot told before fiery crash near San Diego
Gunman who was killed by SWAT after taking hostage is identified
Show More
Film, TV workers union says strike to start next week
Bank of America refunds some victims of Zelle scam
San Bernardino police seek man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend
Street vendors oppose LA proposals, say would lead to more citations
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner blasts off into space
More TOP STORIES News