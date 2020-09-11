'I think it really brings the neighborhood closer together': Altadena violinist shares love of music during COVID-19 from her porch

ALTADENA (KABC) -- A professional violinist from Altadena came up with a musical way to pass the time and entertain her neighbors during stay at home orders: she provides concerts for her neighbors, from her porch.Agnes Gottschewski is a professional musician has lost her usual stage because of the pandemic. But, you know what entertainers say: The show must go on. And since March, she's been making beautiful music during an unusually dark time.For more than 20 years, Gottschewski has played her violin professionally with the Pacific Symphony in Costa Mesa. She also serves as assistant concertmaster with the Long Beach Symphony. The pandemic changed everything.'It's been pretty catastrophic for musicians," said Gottschewski.She missed performing, so Gottschewski transformed her porch into a concert stage, and simply started playing."A bunch of neighbors showed up. They loved it. It's become a weekly thing," said Gottschewski. "And I love having an audience.""It's kind of a nice thing to bring the neighborhood together," said Matt Parker. "It's a good excuse to get out of the house, out of the Groundhog Day we're all experiencing.""We would not have been able to take our kids to 24 classical concerts, so we are fortunate," said Corrine Parker. "We look forward to every week.""To be able to have this, and it's free," said Aaron Carew. "It's kind of a nice little treat.""Having these concerts gives me a goal every week," said Gottschewski "And I feel like I'm adding some beauty to the world. That's always been my goal, to add beauty and make people feel better."