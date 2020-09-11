Community & Events

'I think it really brings the neighborhood closer together': Altadena violinist shares love of music during COVID-19 from her porch

ALL GOOD NEWS: Altadena violinist strings her neighborhood together by providing weekly porch-concerts during pandemic
By
ALTADENA (KABC) -- A professional violinist from Altadena came up with a musical way to pass the time and entertain her neighbors during stay at home orders: she provides concerts for her neighbors, from her porch.

Agnes Gottschewski is a professional musician has lost her usual stage because of the pandemic. But, you know what entertainers say: The show must go on. And since March, she's been making beautiful music during an unusually dark time.

For more than 20 years, Gottschewski has played her violin professionally with the Pacific Symphony in Costa Mesa. She also serves as assistant concertmaster with the Long Beach Symphony. The pandemic changed everything.

'It's been pretty catastrophic for musicians," said Gottschewski.

She missed performing, so Gottschewski transformed her porch into a concert stage, and simply started playing.

"A bunch of neighbors showed up. They loved it. It's become a weekly thing," said Gottschewski. "And I love having an audience."

"It's kind of a nice thing to bring the neighborhood together," said Matt Parker. "It's a good excuse to get out of the house, out of the Groundhog Day we're all experiencing."

"We would not have been able to take our kids to 24 classical concerts, so we are fortunate," said Corrine Parker. "We look forward to every week."

"To be able to have this, and it's free," said Aaron Carew. "It's kind of a nice little treat."

"Having these concerts gives me a goal every week," said Gottschewski "And I feel like I'm adding some beauty to the world. That's always been my goal, to add beauty and make people feel better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaltadenaconcertclassical musicfree concertcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows alleged abuse of dog in Santa Monica
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Show More
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
More TOP STORIES News