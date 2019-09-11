Community & Events

Eyewitness This: Arroyo Fest could return in 2020, opening 110 FWY in Pasadena to walkers and bicyclists

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 110 Freeway could be closing in Pasadena, if Arroyo Fest makes a comeback.

The "open street" event would shut down the highway to cars for a few hours in the Arroyo Seco area, and instead open it up to walkers, cyclists, joggers and skaters. The first and only Arroyo Fest was held back in 2003.

Pasadena is aiming to bring the event back in November 2020.

