Community & Events

Borderline shooting victims, survivors to be honored with Healing Garden in Thousand Oaks

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been one year since the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and the community is coming together to remember the 12 people who were killed as well as the survivors.

They were college students, veterans, first responders, fathers, coaches and so much more to their loved ones. A Healing Garden will be dedicated to them Thursday at Conejo Creek Park North.

The designated area features 12 stone benches, one for each victim. One year later, the community is still mourning those lost.

"This is a community-wide trauma for sure. It shocked everybody and it's a gut punch you don't get up from quickly," said Ventura County sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow. "We're all still dealing with it. It's so raw for the families and just everybody."

Borderline shooting timeline: How the tragedy unfolded


Remembering the victims of Borderline
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthousand oaksventura countymass shootingthousand oaks mass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into Upland house, sparking massive fire
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
Burglary suspect falls through restaurant ceiling in Ojai: VIDEO
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Rebirth, healing continues 1 year after Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
More TOP STORIES News