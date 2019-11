Borderline shooting victims, survivors to be honored with Healing Garden in Thousand Oaks

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been one year since the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and the community is coming together to remember the 12 people who were killed as well as the survivors.They were college students, veterans, first responders, fathers, coaches and so much more to their loved ones. A Healing Garden will be dedicated to them Thursday at Conejo Creek Park North.The designated area features 12 stone benches, one for each victim. One year later, the community is still mourning those lost."This is a community-wide trauma for sure. It shocked everybody and it's a gut punch you don't get up from quickly," said Ventura County sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow. "We're all still dealing with it. It's so raw for the families and just everybody."