Borderline shooting victims, survivors to be honored with Healing Garden in Thousand Oaks

They were college students, veterans, first responders, fathers, coaches and so much more to their loved ones. A Healing Garden will be dedicated to them Thursday at Conejo Creek Park North.
The designated area features 12 stone benches, one for each victim. One year later, the community is still mourning those lost.
"This is a community-wide trauma for sure. It shocked everybody and it's a gut punch you don't get up from quickly," said Ventura County sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow. "We're all still dealing with it. It's so raw for the families and just everybody."
Borderline shooting timeline: How the tragedy unfolded
Remembering the victims of Borderline