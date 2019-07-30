community

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals

Today is National Cheesecake Day!!

It's a day when the country celebrates a sweet treat that is super cheesy.

This simple dessert has several variations including the New York style, the Philadelphia style, and even a Chicago style.

But, it was the Greek style that started it all.

According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.

And some restaurants today are even giving out deals on cheesecake to honor the special day today.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants will have half-price cheesecake all day long, but there is a limit of one slice per person at 50-percent off.



Also, all customers dining at Texas de Brazil restaurants today can get a free slice of cheesecake to celebrate the day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfooddessertscommunitycheesecake
COMMUNITY
Plans for 'straight pride' parade underway in Modesto
Purrfect Flow: yoga with cats in Atwater Village
Pico Union neighborhood deals with abandoned cars piling up
Dragon boats will be taking over Echo Park this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police in DTLA find car connected to Monrovia kidnapping
DUI suspect smashes into gates of OC jail complex
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Show More
Community mourns off-duty LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
Video shows events leading up to death of inmate at L.A. County jail
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Security expert shares ways to keep safe during active shooter situations
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News